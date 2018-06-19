Experts have said that the mysterious 'werewolf-like' creature, which was recently shot near a ranch in Montana, is actually a wolf.

DNA results of the animal showed that it is neither a werewolf or Bigfoot or even a wolf-dog hybrid, but a pure grey wolf from the northern Rocky Mountains.

The wolf was killed on May 16 near Denton, Montana, but people could not identify the animal due to its unusual appearance. Even US wildlife experts were also left scratching their heads about the species of the animal. They were sceptical if it were a wolf at all as its teeth were too short, with small front paws and large claws.

Moreover, wolf management specialist for Montana FWP, Ty Smucker, said that several things about the animal were odd. It has long ears, short legs, and an unusual fur coat.

Several people said that it was the pre-historic dire wolf or the mysterious creature Chupacabra. However, FWP has dismissed these two possibilities by saying, "First off [dire wolf] was a song by the Grateful Dead from 1971. I know, I listened to it many times. Number two, it's a prehistoric animal, like mastodons and saber-toothed tigers; so it doesn't exist,"

Others said it might be a coywolf (a coyote-wolf hybrid), or a wolfdog, which might have been bred in captivity and later released into the wild.

Check out the video here: