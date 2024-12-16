Mystery illness that causes 'excessive body shaking' affects about 300 people in Uganda

About 300 people in Uganda have reportedly been affected by a mystery illness that causes 'excessive body shaking'.

The disease, named 'Dinga Dinga' by locals in the country's Bundibugyo district, is majorly affecting women and girls, Ugandan newspaper The Monitor reported.

The symptoms of the illness include fever and excessive body shaking which makes walking a challenge.

The illness is currently being treated with antibiotics, given by community health teams, and no fatalities have been reported so far, Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, was quoted as saying.

"There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease. We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district," he said.

The doctor noted that no instances had been recorded in nearby areas outside of the Bundibugyo region.

He informed that samples have been submitted to the health ministry for analysis. The country's Health Ministry is yet to issue an official statement about the disease.

The last such disease was recorded as the dancing plague of 1518, which occurred in Strasbourg, France. People would dance spontaneously, often for days on end, seemingly against their own will and without the ability to stop, and some reportedly died due to over-exhaustion.

Meanwhile, another African country is also seeing a mysterious outbreak that has reportedly affected about 400 people.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been seeing a mysterious outbreak causing fever, headache, cough, runny nose, and body aches.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 394 cases and 30 deaths have been reported so far in the country's Panzi health zone.

The Xinhua news agency reported that respiratory pathogens like influenza or Covid-19 are being investigated as a possible cause, along with malaria, measles, and others.

Until laboratory test results are received, the cause remains unclear, said the WHO, who joined the investigation of the undiagnosed disease, early this month.

