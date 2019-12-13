PUBG sensationalised the battle-royale gaming space with its intense gameplay on various platforms. Following the success of PlayerUnknown's Battleground, the infamous "PlayerUnknown" Brendan Greene decided announced moving to a new role away from PUBG. Now we finally have a clue about what Greene was up to all these months.

PUBG Special Projects was formed by Greene, away from PUBG's Seoul studio in Amsterdam, to focus on "research and game development." It wasn't clear what this new team was meant for at the time of the announcement in March this year, but we are starting to learn the special team's intentions.

Practically nothing much has changed between March and now, except for a mysterious trailer for what appears to be PlayerUnknown's next project called Prologue. The short trailer doesn't give away anything except the scene where the new game would be set.

The game's trailer shows a forest setting, rocks, a dirt trail and loud thunder cracks amidst the heavy downpour. Then the camera moves, showing first-person view, to show the forest a bit more. A dog bark is heard in the background and the camera moves sharply, trying to locate its origin. Then a black screen is shown and then credits.

The game also has a webpage, playprologue.com, which currently has the trailer and a brief introduction to the project.

"Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play," reads the website.

There's nothing more to go by at this moment, but this could just be a beginning of something fresh for PUBG's Special Projects team and we are finally starting to hear about it. The PlayerUnknown Productions website says the new studio is set up to "explore, experiment and create new technologies, pipelines, and gameplay. Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space."

Interested folks can sign up by email on the Prologue website to play the game whenever it is released. You can watch the trailer below: