A new video uploaded to YouTube by a channel named MrMBB333 is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, the uploader claimed that identical-looking cylindrical UFOs were spotted across different parts of the world. The YouTuber revealed that these UFO sightings happened in the months of June and July.

White cylindrical UFOs appeared in various parts of the world

The first clip was filmed on June 05 in the skies of Houston. In the video, a white cylindrical UFO can be seen hovering in the skies. The incident happened in broad daylight, and a similar incident was soon reported in the Canadian province of Ontario on July 2.

Adding up to the mysteries, a similar incident happened in the skies of Texas on July 22. The YouTuber claimed that the flying object spotted in Texas is also very similar to the one that appeared in Ontario and Houston.

The YouTuber also added that similar UFO events have happened in Oregon. His video ended up with a similar sighting that happened in Germany.

"What is going on? I don't know what this thing is or if there are multiple white cylinders roaming the globe. ou know there were probably many many more people who saw these things in the sky – these were just five examples," said the uploader of the video.

Is UFO sighting proof of alien existence?

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 has already gone viral, and it has already racked up more than 33,000 views. Most of the viewers who watched the video strongly claimed that these mysterious UFO events are proof of alien existence on earth.

"They've all come to see humans destroying their planet beyond repair," commented Fortitudine Vincimus, a YouTube user.

"It's like these aliens are just making it obvious now, saying that they are here, it's like they have rules they're supposed to abide by, like in the movie men in black," commented Garrett Burrows, another netizen.