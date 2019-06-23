NASA's Curiosity Rover has been exploring the Martian surface since 2012, and in this period, the rover has spotted several stunning images of the Red Planet which gave more insights about this cosmic neighbor's geology. Now, an image taken by Curiosity Rover has emerged as the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts.

In this image, a disc-shaped orb which is white in color can be seen floating above the surface of Mars. Even though NASA has not revealed anything regarding the real cause of light, experts revealed that the Curiosity Rover had captured similar illuminations in the past.

As adamant conspiracy theorists started circulating these images claiming it as a proof of alien existence, a NASA spokesman recently issued a statement to Daily Mail, and put forward a seemingly bizarre explanation that is too tough for anyone's conscience to digest.

"One possibility is that the light is the glint from a rock surface reflecting the sun. When these images were taken each day, the sun was in the same direction as the bright spot, west-northwest from the rover, and relatively low in the sky," said the spokesperson in the statement.

The United States space agency also added that similar reflections were spotted in the past when the sun gets aligned at various positions in the sky. NASA also suggested that the white bright light could be the result of cosmic rays striking the camera's detector.

However, self-proclaimed alien researcher Scott C Waring assured that the white light spotted in the video is nothing but an alien UFO.

"The white UFO was seen in the most recent photo taken by the NASA rover. The UFO in the distance is watching the Mars rover...studying this primitive device. I wonder if this is the closest they have come to the rover, or have they actually physically touched it in any way. I have seen many white glowing lights on Mars, but never one hovering and never one the shape of disk. This is new to me. I need to dig deeper into the photos to see if its been caught in any other photos. I would love to see this closer and at a different angle," wrote Waring on his website.