The affordable smartphone space in India is about to get a lot more fierce as a new entrant is about to make its debut soon. Transsion Holdings-owned smartphone manufacturer itel is going to launch a new budget smartphone to tackle its home-rivals, like Xiaomi and others, in India.

Based on the information we've received, itel's new smartphone could disrupt the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category. The mysterious smartphone is expected to be the itel A62 and if the rumours are to be believed it will be priced around Rs 7,500.

While the pricing seems decent, it is what the unannounced phone's specifications that truly make a difference. We've received information that the new itel smartphone could have a 5.6-inch full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is becoming the new norm and frankly looks a lot better than bezel-heavy 16:9 smartphones.

In addition, there's another reason for consumers to be excited about. The itel A62 is expected to come with dual rear cameras, which will help deliver precise Bokeh effect in portrait shots. The details about the sensors used in the smartphone are unknown, but we may not have to wait too long to find out as the official launch is just around the corner.

Itel A62 is also expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo, a 3,000mAh battery and a 1.3GHz processor. The handset will also be equipped with face unlock technology, which will serve as an alternative to the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner while unlocking the smartphone.

Handout

With these features, the itel smartphone's pricing certainly looks like a sound deal. There will be more information about the phone's availability at the time of the launch. The handset will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5, Moto E5 Plus, and other budget phones priced under Rs 10,000. Stay tuned for updates.