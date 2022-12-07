Alert has been sounded in Jammu city and adjoining localities after a "mysterious blast" rocked the Sidhara area late Tuesday night. The blast took place near a strategically important bridge on the river Tawi.

Although senior police officers have maintained a guarded silence over a suspected terror attack in the city, sources said that splinters of grenade were recovered from the spot where the blast took place at about 11.30 on Tuesday night.

The police have launched an investigation after a "blast-like" sound was heard near a checkpoint on a vital bridge here, officials said on Wednesday. There was no report of any casualty or damage in the "blast", reports said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a blast-like sound was heard near the Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried out on the spot to verify the matter.

SoG starts massive search operation in the area

Officials said police reinforcements including Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel have rushed to the area. A thorough search operation was carried out but no one was arrested during the night-long operation, they said.

Since the bypass is connected with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an alert was also sounded and the checking of vehicles was intensified. The officials said forensic teams are visiting the spot to carry forward the probe.

Earlier an IED was recovered from the same area

Earlier security forces have averted a major tragedy by the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Sidhra along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. A suspicious object was found at Sidhara on the highway. A team from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site. On examination, it was confirmed to be an IED after which the site was sealed. The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by the bomb squad of the Jammu police.