It seems to be not all over for Mysskin, yet. The makers of the movie, who had unceremoniously fired him from Thupparivaalan 2, is still in talks to solve the issue and resume the shooting, but the director has laid down a few conditions in order to take up the directorial responsibility again.

Mysskin's Demands

As per the latest rumours in tinsel town, Mysskin has now demanded the makers to pay him Rs 5 crore remuneration apart from asking them to give him the Hindi remake rights. He also wants the producer to transfer the intellectual property rights of Thupparivaalan and the character names to his name.

Other Demands

Mysskin has demanded the makers to pay the salaries of assistant directors, associate directors apart from paying his office rent. Further, the 48-year old wants the makers to communicate formally through e-mails. Last but not the least, he should given the freedom to shot the movie in the locations selected by him, while bringing a new clause to the agreement that he would be legally free to work on other movies if the second schedule of shooting of Thupparivaalan 2 do not begin in a scheduled time.

The rumours of the director being thrown out of Thupparivaalan 2 surfaced last week. The makers were upset with Mysskin for budget overrun. The movie was reportedly planned with a specific budget.

The first schedule of shooting commenced in the UK. The director had recklessly spent the money and he now wanted Rs 40 crore, additionally, to complete the project. This did not go well with the makers.

Hence, they asked him to quit the film and asked Vishal to take over the responsibility of direction. Nonetheless, there seems to be a backdoor negotiation to bring the director back to the project, considering the hype around Thupparivaalan 2.