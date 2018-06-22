Flipkart-owned fashion apparel e-commerce firm Myntra released the company's first in-house branded smart fitness band Blink Go in India on June 22.

Developed by company's Myntra Innovation Labs, Blink Go runs on Myntra Wearables Platform (MWP). It enables the device to instantly discover and communicate with other connected devices. This platform will form the basis for all future development of such products, the company said.

Salient features on Myntra Blink Go:

Leaderboard: It assigns rank on the leaderboard depending on their scores and this will motivate the users to take up challenges with themselves and also friends on fitness tasks and goals.

Sleep Goals & Tools: Blink Go also allows users to set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets and also review the same over time so that they track their overall well being.

Achievement sharing: This feature will definitely attract social media-savvy consumers to buy Blink Go, as it allows users to share stats or even a selfie, upon reaching a milestone in their activity regimen and share the same with friends.

Multi-Tracker Support: This feature allows users to connect multiple devices to one account, with the app automatically detecting the switching between devices.

Biometric statistics: Blink Go offers activity tracking, such as steps, distance, calories, sleep and heart rate sensor (below the display panel).

Durability: It comes with IP67 water-and-dust certification meaning the fitness band survive water splashes and sustain underwater for up to 3 feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes

Design: It comes with a curved rectangular TFT display with one-touch button and also the company will be offering several colours and design options for the straps

Myntra Blink Go is now available for limited during the ongoing End of Reason Sale (EROS) on the e-commerce site between June 22 and June 25 for Rs 4,199.

Myntra Blink Go vs competition:

The new Blink Go will be up against the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 2, Lenovo HWO2 Plus, Fastrack Reflex, Timex Blink and Fitbit Flex 2, among others.

