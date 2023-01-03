Kamal Haasan has revealed the reason behind making his National Award winning film - Hey Ram. Kamal not only starred in the film but also directed and produced it. Now, in an interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the veteran actor has revealed the reason behind making the film, which later went on to gain cult status.

Kamal spilled that he had quite bitter feelings about MK Gandhi when he was a teenager. And the film was a way for him to apologise to Gandhi. Haasan said that his father was a Congressman but his environment made him bitter critic of Gandhi ji in his teens. He added that his father urged him to read history but didn't argue with him on the topic.

Kamal Haasan spills the beans

"Around when I was 24-25, I discovered Gandhi ji on my own and over the years I have exponentially become a fan. To actually correct yourself and say sorry, that's why I made Hey Ram, where I played a parallel assassin, wanting to kill Gandhi ji. As he goes nearer to the person–and the truth–he changes. But it's too late, somebody else does the job that he wanted to but changed his mind. That's the story of the film," he went on to add.

When Rahul Gandhi questioned if it was his idea to make the film, Kamal said, "It was my way of saying sorry to my Bapu. I have to take the onus of the crimes, including what happened in your family. We let it happen." The video was uploaded on the official YouTube video of Rahul Gandhi.