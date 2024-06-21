'My Twitter account cost me my career': Swara Bhasker claims Bollywood made her appear like an 'Untouchable' [Details]

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is known for her performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Anarkali of Aarah among others. The actor is unabashed and never shies away from speaking her heart and mind out. Known for never mincing her words, Swara recently said that voicing her opinions on social media cost her her career.

It's been years since her fans saw Swara on-screen, and she hasn't appeared in many mainstream movies.

Swara Bhasker says producers don't want to cast her

Speaking to Connect Cine, Swara said, "If there was anything in the world that was most expensive for me, it was my Twitter account because it cost me my career, in a sense... For a lot of producers, I am untouchable in the industry and these are not my words, these are the words of my well-wishers, producer, and director friends who have called me up and told me. People tell me that we wanted to cast you but the studio heard your name and said no."

Casting directors asked to look for "an actress like Swara Bhasker" claims the actor

Swara added, "There are a lot of people who keep saying that 'You have done the wrong thing, you destroyed your career, why did you do this? It was very foolish of you', including often your own team. People who love you, and they are coming from a place of concern. They are your well-wishers so they are feeling bad looking at you. Like my brother, he is my biggest supporter and he gets the most angry too that an actor of your calibre shot herself in the foot."

On voicing out her opinions

There was no need for me to write an open letter, expressing my discontent on the Johar scene in Padmaavat. Mujhe koi zarurat nahin thi (There was no need for me to do it)."

Work Front

She was last seen in the 2023 film 'Sheer Qorma'. Before that, she appeared in the 2022 film, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar.'