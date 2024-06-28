Pouplar TV actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actor took to social media and issued an official statement on Instagram and requested for privacy.

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer; Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor wish her speedy recovery

Hina Khan's Instagram statement on her breast cancer diagnosis wrote: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."

Further adding, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers and blessings. and love. Love, Hina (sic)."

Celebs wish Hina Khan a speedy recovery.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Hina you're stronger than this that's it girl!!!

This shall too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away. God bless you.."

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Lots of love hina."

Helly Shah wrote, "Omg .. stay strong Hina .. sending you strength and healing energies.."

Mona Singh wrote, "Speedy recovery Hina stay strong n positive ❤️❤️❤️ lots of love.."

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She gained popularity with the TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Hina has participated in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen on OTT series namely, 'Hacked' and 'Damaged 2'.