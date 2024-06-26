Popular Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, is among one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor during a conversation with co-contestant Shivani Kumari cited that he took Bigg Boss as he was out of work. He even mentioned that he isn't social media savvy and hence it becomes difficult for him to know the nuances of social media therefore he took BB so that he could earn now.

Ranvir Shorey on co-parenting his son with ex-wife Konkana Sen Sharma

The actor has been receiving love from his fans and the ones who are following the show are rooting for him.

In a recent episode, Armaan Malik was seen questioning Ranvir Shorey about his personal life. Armaan asked Ranvir about his child and asked him what does he do. Armaan also asked Ranvir if he meets his ex-wife Konkana Sen Sharma.

Ranvir revealed that his son stays with his wife Konkana, "Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath (Half the time with his mother and half with me),"

When Armaan inquired if he meets his wife Konkana Sen Sharma, Ranvir replied, "Matlab bacche ke live jeh heta hai utna he (it's as much as required for the child)."

Further, Armaan asks Ranveer about his future plans and if he wants to have a partner. To this Ranveer says, ''Nahi abhi toh mera yaar bachha hai aur kaam hai, main aise hi theek hoon.'' ( I have a kid and I have work, I don't wish to settle).

Armaan suggested that Ranvir should increase his activity on social media after Bigg Boss OTT 3. Ranvir mentioned that he has a presence on social media but doesn't use the platform for professional purposes or to earn money.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, and actor Poulomi Das.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma got married in the year 2010. The actress gave birth to their son Haroon in the year 2011. However, shortly after, the couple parted ways.