BFFs of Bollywood Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are inseparable and are often seen sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from their vacation, parties and get-together.

Today, on September 28, 2024, Mouni is celebrating her 39th birthday. And on her bestie's birthday, it was not a surprise when Disha wished her friend Mouni on her special day.

Disha Patani's birthday wish for BFF Mouni Roy

She dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram, sharing some of the best moments from their seaside vacation, be it beach photos in swimwear. To candid clicks and much more.

Along with the post, Disha Patani wrote, "I found you forever. Happiest b'day to my brightest star monzu, thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Grateful to have you, my sister from another mister. Love you."

Reacting to the sweet birthday wish, Mouni Roy commented, "Forever grateful for you. Ty for everything you do, my lil one."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is celebrating her birthday with her husband in Maldives. She shares a slew of photos from their romantic getaway on social media.

In the photos, Mouni Roy looked stunning in swimwear as she posed with her husband on an island.

Mouni Roy wished Disha on her birthday

On Disha Patani's 32nd Birthday in June, Mouni Roy shared a video on Instagram extending her heartfelt greetings. The montage offers a glimpse of their unbreakable friendship and banters. The side note read, "Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it's wayyyy better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travels. Can't wait to create more fun memories. I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon. Always be the ninja warrior that you are. Here's to the sister who brings sunshine into my life. More when we speak. Hehe. Ily."

Work Front

Mouni was last seen in the Mummy Ji music video from Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Disha Patani appeared in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD, led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.