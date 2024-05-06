Sonakshi Sinha is currently garnering accolades for her role in Heeramandi as Fareedan. The actor made a head-turning appearance at the runaway of Bombay Times Fashion Week. She turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis exuding royalty in a regal black lehenga.

'My salaam to everyone..': Heeramandi's Sonakshi Sinha exudes royalty in black lehenga as she channelises her inner Fareedan on the ramp

Sonakshi looked breathtakingly in a black bridal lehenga as channelled her inner Fareedan on the ramp. She greeted the audience with salaam, folded her hands, and gestured namaste.

She also posed with designer Vikram Phadnis.

All about her exquisite lehenga

She looked stunning in an embellished black and silver lehenga her nazakat, she reminded the audience of her character. Her outfit was inspired by the courtesans of that era. The detailing motifs on her lehenga were an ode to the rich craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

Sonakshi paired up the lehenga with a full-sleeved cropped blouse, she wore the lehenga skirt with a matching dupatta draped on her head.

Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre-parted sleek braided hairdo adorned with white gajra.

Several paparazzi pages shared videos and pictures of Sonakshi Sinha slaying on social media. Fans had mixed reactions to her outfit and walk.

A user wrote, "Bohot buri lag rahi ho sonakshi..." ( She is not looking good..)

Another wrote, " She is looking uncomfortable carrying the heavy outfit.."

Other celebs who have walked the ramp so far are Mira Rajput, Akansha Puri, and Vishal Singh. Priyanka Choudhary, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show dives into the intriguing world of courtesans, known as tawaifs, in the pre-independence era, showcasing a blend of romance, rich history, and intricate politics among the nobles.