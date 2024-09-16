It seema like evil eyes is looming over Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupama. One of the most watched and loved shows on Indian television has grabbed headlines as the lead protagonists of the show are biding adieu to the show.

A fortnight ago, Sudhanshu Pandey who essayed the role of Vanraj called it quits, the news of the male protagonist exiting the show in the middle of a prominent track left ardent viewers in shock.

On Monday, it was reported that actor Madalsa Sharma too has quit Anupama. The actress, who played the role of Kavya, revealed that it was not a sudden decision to leave the Rupali Ganguly-headlined show.

Madalsa Sharma shared that she felt the story moved on from Vanraj, Kavya, and Anupama.

Madalsa told ETimes, "It was Kavya who brought an upheaval in Anupama's life and that changed things for everyone. Kavya was shown to be an independent and strong woman, who had the guts to fall in love with a married man and pursue him. My character had tremendous growth, but in the past year I felt that the story moved on from Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama".

"There was not much spice or spark left in my character. Had Kavya continued playing the grey character that she played earlier, I would have continued to be a part of the show. For the past few months, the creative team tried to do something different with my character, but nothing worked out. So, (producer) Rajan Shahi sir and I mutually decided it was best for me to move on," the actress added.

She added, "My mother, husband and father-in-law (Mithun Chakraborty) felt that I should move on if I want to pursue other things and grow. I wanted to leave the show when my character was being appreciated and liked. This character will always be close to my heart."

Madalsa is married to Mimoh Chakraborty in real life and daughter-in-law of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Alpana Buch as Baa and Nidhi Shah as Kinjal among others. Previously, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra also left the show.