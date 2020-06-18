National award winner actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actors in Tamil and Telegu industry. This 27-year-old actress is a daughter of Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actor Menaka has carved a niche for herself for the amazing body of work that she has done in the past.

The actress is now making her digital debut with the film Penguin on Amazon Prime Videos. The movie will stream from June 19.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Keerthy Suresh reasons out how her mom, who is her biggest critic, will react after seeing her debut film Penguin, the actress also shared her experience shooting for the film.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Do you think playing this role in some way has made you understand your mother better or changed your relationship with her?

I think unless and until she watches the movie, I can't say anything. I don't know what criticism I'm going to get from her. My mom is my biggest critic. I am just waiting for her to give me inputs, and I can foresee very well that she will tell me how I would have improvised myself while enacting certain scenes. For instance, she will say,' As a pregnant woman you shouldn't have done this'. Having said that, I really hope she likes my work. I just can't wait for her to see.

This is Eashvar's first project as a director, how was it working with him?

It was amazing working with him. It's very tough to find such a strong and hardworking team. It's just not about the director, actor, or the DoP, it is about the entire team and I loved working with one and all. Eashvar is such a prolific director, despite being a new director, we completed the shoot of the film in 35 days. It was very difficult to shoot a thriller genre but we managed to finish it in 35 days. Eashvar has great managerial skills. If plan A wouldn't work he would come up with plan B. We had a wonderful time shooting for the film. I will miss shooting for the film.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version.

The trailer of the film Penguin

