Actor and social media influencer Shweta Rohira had a horrific start to 2025. The entrepreneur met with an unfortunate road accident in January. Shweta took to social media to share her ordeal, detailing the events that led to the mishap.

In her post, Shweta revealed that while she was walking on the road, a speeding bike hit her with such force that it caused severe injuries. She sustained major wounds and is currently recovering.

International Business Tunes India reached out to Shweta Rohira to discuss the gruesome accident, the safety measures pedestrians and bikers need to take, and her recovery. During the conversation, Shweta also shared an update on her health.

Below are the excerpts from the conversation:

IBT: What happened? How did you sustain such severe injuries?

Shweta: As I was leaving my workplace for the day, I noticed a bike speeding towards me. I remember thinking how fast the rider was going, and before I could react, he crashed into me. After that, my memory is blurred—I woke up in a hospital bed with multiple fractures, including a broken lip, a leg fracture, hand injuries, and some dental damage. People who witnessed the accident told me it was a terrifying scene, with a lot of blood. But I truly believe God saved me from something even worse. Thankfully, there were no internal injuries, and while recovery will take time, I know this too shall pass. I'm just grateful to be here and to have another chance.

IBT: Did any passersby help you?

Shweta: He was speeding and not wearing a helmet so I can't say that the rules are less. The problem is citizens need to follow the slow limits and wear a helmet. To help me my brother was there as well as my entire staff and the people around immediately helped. I think that's the spirit of our city - everyone helps everyone.

IBT: Did you file a police complaint?

Shweta: No, I didn't file a complaint because I didn't want any stress and trauma that wasn't even on our list.

IBT: Do you think there is a need for better traffic rules to protect pedestrians?

Shweta: To all my fellow riders out there—listen up! Life is not a Bollywood action movie, and you are not in Dhoom. Speeding through crowded streets doesn't make you a cool biker; it just makes you a reckless one. Mumbai's roads aren't your personal racetrack—there are pedestrians, kids, and even street animals who share these spaces with us. So, if you really want to be 'cool,' be the rider who's responsible. The one who knows that real swag is in staying safe—not just for yourself, but for everyone around you. Slow down, ride smart, and remember: the real thrill is in reaching your destination safely!

IBT: How soon can we see you fully recovered?

Shweta: I am on the way to recovery but it's a long process. I will have to take one day at a time as I have a dental fracture, neck and hand injury, leg fracture and a lot of inflammation.

On Monday, Shweta took to her social media and shared a fresh set of pictures after getting discharged from the hospital. In the pictures, the actor is lying on the bed with a bandage on her leg and an arm sling. She is smiling despite the excruciating pain.

About Shweta

On the personal front, Shweta Rohira married actor Pulkit Samrat on November 3, 2014. Shweta is also rakhi-sister to actor Salman Khan.

Post her separation, Shweta ventured into acting. She made her stage debut in a play titled That's My Girl and appeared in a short film called Parineeti last year. She is now keen on working on the big screen and expanding her acting career.

Team International Business Times, India, wishes Shweta Rohira a speedy recovery.