Salman Khan's rakhi-sister and Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife, Shweta Rohira, met with an unfortunate road accident last week. Shweta took to her social media to share the ordeal, detailing the events that led to the mishap.

She mentioned that while she was walking on the road, a speeding bike hit her with such force that it caused severe injuries. Shweta sustained major injuries and had to undergo treatment. [VIEWER DESCRETION ADVISED].

In a heartfelt note, Shweta shared details of the accident along with pictures from her hospital bed. One image shows her with a bandaged leg and an arm in a sling, while another close-up reveals her bleeding lips.

Sharing the gruesome pictures, Shweta wrote, "Life is full of surprises, isn't it? One moment, you're humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, "Hold my chai," and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode."

Shweta added, "Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn't in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story."

Pulkit Samrat married his then-girlfriend Shweta Rohira on November 3, 2014. Shweta, who is a rakhi-sister to actor Salman Khan, had Salman actively supporting Pulkit during the promotion of his debut film. However, the couple separated in November 2015. Reportedly, Pulkit's closeness to actress Yami Gautam was cited as the reason behind their split. In a recent interview with HT City, Pulkit urged people not to refer to Shweta as his "estranged wife," emphasizing that it diminishes her identity and talent.

Pulkit on His Divorce with Shweta

A lot was written and reported in the media about their marriage. Speaking to a media portal, Pulkit addressed Shweta's claims about a miscarriage, saying: "I was shocked to read news articles about the miscarriage. I thought, 'This is such a personal thing for any couple.' It was a tragic time for both of us. Putting it out in public is not right. What shook my faith further was that it involved something as pious as motherhood. The person I spent so many years with went to the extent of falsifying facts to malign my image and gain sympathy."

Pulkit also opened up about Shweta's insecurities during their marriage: "Shweta was always insecure about me. After our separation, she started calling my close friends, including my closest friend since the fifth standard. She told her, 'My house is broken because you had an affair with my guy.' She even called her husband, saying, 'You are okay with your wife having an affair with my guy because he is famous.' She accused my rakhi-sister, saying, 'You tie rakhi to him only to stay close to him,' and even claimed her cousin had an eye for me. Unfortunately, Yami happens to be a public figure, so her name got dragged into the controversy."

Pulkit denied reports that Yami Gautam had any role in his failed marriage, stating, "Yami had nothing to do with it."

He further added that his mother-in-law played a significant role in their split: "The third person responsible for the breakup was her mother. When a mother starts living her life through her daughter, it becomes dangerous. Shweta's thoughts and decisions were entirely controlled by her mother. Every daughter is a shadow of her mother, and while I respect that, there's a limit. Certain boundaries need to be respected. You can't interfere to the extent of claiming ownership over someone's life and decisions."

About Shweta

Post her separation, Shweta ventured into acting. She made her stage debut in a play titled That's My Girl and appeared in a short film called Parineeti last year. She is now keen on working on the big screen and expanding her acting career.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat is married to Kriti Kharbanda, while Yami Gautam is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.