It's band, baaja, baarat time for Rakhi Sawant once again. Social media sensation Rakhi Sawant, after two failed marriages, is all set to take nuptial vows for the third time; yes, you heard that right.

Rakhi Sawant's Third Wedding

Rakhi Sawant will be marrying Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. The actor took to her social media and shared, "He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan, I am from India, so we will have a love marriage."

In her announcement, Rakhi addressed her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, accusing him of spreading false rumours about her. She stated, "Adil is jealous of my marriage, so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name. I really don't want to give any publicity to that idiot."

Rakhi Sawant recently spoke to Instant Bollywood and shared her excitement about this new phase in her life. She confirmed that she's currently single and open to love, adding that Dodi Khan was the one who proposed to her.

Talking about kids, Rakhi expressed uncertainty about whether she would have children in Dubai or Pakistan. She concluded by expressing her happiness about this new phase in her life

Rakhi's relationship with Adil ended in a contentious divorce in 2023, with allegations of infidelity, domestic violence, and financial misconduct leading to his arrest for five months.

Adil was arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in prison.

Before Adil, Rakhi was also married to Ritesh Raj Singh. They participated in Bigg Boss 15 but parted ways soon after the show ended in February 2022.

About Dodi Khan

Dodi Khan hails from a well-established business family and is recognized for his work in acting and filmmaking. He describes himself as a "fitness freak" and celebrates his birthday on August 5. Dodi considers Pakistani actor Nabeel Zafar as his mentor and has expressed admiration for Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

As of now, nothing much has been disclosed about Rakhi and Dodi's wedding date and venue.