Popular Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh, who is also judging The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix India, is also busy shooting for her upcoming films. However, an unfortunate incident occurred on the sets of one of her films, where the actor fell and injured herself badly.

Archana Puran Singh took to her vlog on her popular YouTube channel to document her on-set mishap and painful injury.

How did Archana get injured?

It so happened that Archana slipped and broke her wrist while shooting a film with Rajkummar Rao. She also bruised her face after sustaining a fall. The actor was rushed to the hospital, where she recovered after a couple of days and rejoined work.

Archana called Rajkummar and apologised for the delay she had caused to the production, saying that she would rejoin as soon as possible because she didn't want them to suffer further losses.

The vlog starts with Archana falling and injuring herself early in the morning, around 5:00 AM, with her screams heard. Her crew members quickly gathered to help, rushing her to the hospital and informing her husband, Parmeet Sethi, about the incident.

After her hospitalisation, Archana's son Ayushmaan Sethi informed his brother Aaryamann Sethi about her surgery, and Aaryamann couldn't see his mother in excruciating pain and broke down in tears, deeply worried about his mother's well-being.

Archana revealed, "I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I'm very upset about leaving the shoot. So, today, I'm returning to Virar to complete the shoot because those poor guys are going to suffer losses otherwise. I'm wearing a full-sleeve outfit, and they'll shoot me from angles where you won't be able to tell I'm injured. They've told me they need me only for a few hours."

Towards the end of the vlog, Archana can be seen getting discharged from the hospital and reuniting with her family members.

"You might think that I'm fine, but I've just had a major operation," she concluded.

In an Instagram post, Archana gave an update about her health along with a video. "Jo hota hai acchhe ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens, happens for good). I'm trying to believe that... I am fine, really, and staying as positive as usual, bas ek haath se kucch bhi kaam karne mein kitni mushkil hoti hai, AB pata chal raha hai (Now I know how difficult it is to work with one hand) (sic)," she wrote.

As soon as Archana shared the unfortunate incident on her social media, fans and friends from the fraternity wished the actor a speedy recovery.

