Congratulations are in order for former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who has found love once again. For months, rumours have been circulating that Shikhar Dhawan is dating Sophie Shine. There have been several instances where the two were spotted together, further fuelling the speculation.

Putting all speculation to rest, on Thursday, Shikhar made his relationship Instagram official with girlfriend Sophie Shine.

In a collaborative post, the couple shares a cute and mushy picture of themselves, gazing at the camera lovingly.

They captioned their post as "My love", followed by a red heart emoji.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and eagerly asked when the couple would be tying the knot.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is an accomplished professional from Ireland, currently based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She works as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, a prestigious financial services firm. Since joining Northern Trust in 2018, Shine has built an impressive career in the corporate world.

When and where did Sophie meet?

According to an HT report, Shikhar Dhawan first liked one of Shine's Instagram posts on June 13, 2023. The report also quoted sources as saying that Dhawan met Shine a few years back in Dubai. Reportedly, it started as a casual friendship, but later turned into something deeper. It is also reported that the duo moved in together over a year ago.

Shikhar Dhawan married Aesha Mukerji, who was based in Australia, in 2012. The star Indian cricketer was granted a divorce by the Delhi High Court in October 2023 on the grounds of cruelty. The couple was blessed with a son, Zoravar, in 2014. Since their separation, Dhawan has revealed that he has been unable to contact his child and has been cut off from any form of communication.

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in August 2024. He last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, while his final international appearance for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Despite his retirement, Dhawan has continued to stay active in the sport by participating in tournaments such as the Legends League Cricket, Nepal Premier League, and the Asian Legends League.

