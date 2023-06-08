After winning hearts with Gadar two decades back, every cine goer has lauded and applauded the Sunny Deol uprooting handpump in rage, the epic on-screen love story between Sunny and Ameesha is one of its kind. And now Anil Sharma is back with the highly anticipated sequel of Gadar after 22 years, once again starring actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Currently, the cast and crew are shooting for an important sequence in the holy premise of Gurudwara. However, it seems like the makers have landed in controversy for shooting at a pious place.

SGPC objects to 'Gadar-2' scene shot in Gurdwara

As per reports, Sunny and Ameesha were shooting a romantic scene in Gurudwara. After this, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee raised strong objections to the shooting of a scene of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar-2 on the premises of a gurdwara.

In a clip which surfaced online, Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while "Gatka" experts are performing around them.

Furthermore, the SGPC general secretary said, "We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) which are appearing is shameful for the Sikh community."

The general secretary of the apex gurdwara body, Gurcharan Singh Grewal raised an object and tweeted the same.

"Flower petals are being showered (on the actors). Moreover, 'Gatka' (a Sikh martial art) Singhs could be seen performing around them," said Grewal in a tweet. Expressing displeasure, Grewal said Deol and the director of the movie should understand that a gurdwara is not a place for shooting such a scene.

An inquiry against director Anil Sharma and actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Amidst the Gurudwara shooting row, director Anil Sharma has released an official statement and apologised on social media.

"The shooting in Chandigarh gurdwara has led to a little confusion in the hearts of some friends. I have been taught 'All religions are true, all religions are equal,' and this is the mantra of Gadar 2's unit," he wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked video footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I along with the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I have made in the past and will ensure this in the future as well.

He added, "I also want to make it clear that the captured footage was taken on a private phone and represents an unedited scene from the film. If my actions have unintentionally caused any hurt or offence, I sincerely apologize. It was never my intention to offend or disrespect anyone, and I deeply regret any distress caused. We strictly adhere to all rules and guidelines to ensure that our work is carried out in a responsible and respectful manner. I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Gurudwara committee for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the filming process. I sincerely thank you all for your understanding and I would like to sign off by saying that no religious sentiments were, or will be, harmed."

About Gadar

Gadar, which also starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, revolved around the story of a truck driver Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife.

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in cinemas tomorrow i.e., June 9, 2023; makers announce Buy-1-Get-1 free offer on tickets.

Gadar 2 is going to hit the screens on August 11.