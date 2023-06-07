Narratives around sexual assault often jolt the audience and are often a sensitive subject to showcase on-screen. Apart from gripping truth the stories also lead to massive controversy for depicting the ugliness of human greed and selfishness. Such films with horrific tragedies not only give shivers but also open floodgates to discussions and debates. These films paint a realistic picture of the justice process. Although loaded with repulsive scenes, they act as a powerful tool for social change providing relief to the victims and their families. While POCSO act safeguards the interest of minors, films like these justify the provisions of the act creating awareness about under-reported crimes and abuse.

Let's take a look at films that have sensitively dealt with the POCSO act and highlighted the grey side of humanity and where can you watch them.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, starring Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country's biggest godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The film educates the audience about the POCSO [Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses] Act while the trial for justice continues in the courtroom. Through Nu's case of sexual assault, it highlights the key features of the act and the legal framework. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will surely make you aware of a few facts that were not known to you. The film that is currently streaming on ZEE 5 is now also running in theatres.

Highway [Disney+ Hotstar]

Alia Bhatt who is now enjoying motherhood, started her career at a very young age, the actress made her debut with Student of the Year and later starred in Highway alongside Randeep Hooda. After making her glamorous debut, fans were awestruck seeing Alia in a rather non-glamorous and serious role that too in the early stages of her career is by far one of the best films of Alia.

The film centres around the kidnapper (played by Randeep Hooda) and his hostage (played by Alia Bhatt) as they bond over similar histories of child abuse – sexual and physical – at the hands of close family figures. The film leads to a moving denouement where the female protagonist confronts her abuser. It scores in showing how trauma operates in subtle, long-lasting ways, and how emotional support can provide strength to survivors and help them confront both their abusers and their trauma. The film delves into the sexual assault of the minor and the emotional damage it leaves on them.

Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh [ZEE5]

Kahaani 2 stars Vidya Balan, and Arjun Rampal and it revolves around a woman named Vidya Sinha and her daughter Mini. Vidya works as a school librarian in a small town and leads a seemingly ordinary life. However, their lives take a dark turn when Mini goes missing. As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that Mini was kidnapped and then sexually assaulted. After learning about the brutalities, the doting mother goes through trail and tribulations to seek justice for her daughter.

Mardaani 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is one of the most gripping movies of all time. Set in Kota, Rajasthan where a series of brutal rapes and murders shake the city. It revolves around Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy who takes on a challenging case of finding a serial rapist targeting young girls. The film tackles the issue of brutal crimes against women as Shivani is determined to catch the perpetrator and bring him to justice. She faces various hurdles in her pursuit including societal apathy and the challenging nature of the case. The film serves as a wake-up call, urging society to be vigilant and proactive in protecting children from sexual offences while highlighting the provisions under the POCSO act.