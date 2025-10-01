Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a sherwani adorned with royal diamonds as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. The actor-model set the stage ablaze with her poise and grace, greeting the audience with a namaste and blowing flying kisses.

After her ramp walk, Aishwarya was seen catching up with her friends from the brand and interacting with fans. Several photos and videos of her walking the ramp and reuniting with her L'Oréal girls have gone viral.

A video shows Aishwarya hugging and clicking selfies with Simone Ashley and Eva Longoria.

Another clip shows Kendall Jenner walking the runway after Aishwaya Rai was done walking the ramp.

Amid several clips surfacing on social media, one shows designer Manish Malhotra with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya backstage, as he added final touches to Aishwarya's makeup. While the touch-up was going on, a fan came rushing to meet her.

The fan turned out to be US-based Indian-origin influencer Aditya Madiraju, who got emotional upon meeting his idol. He revealed how Aishwarya played a major role in his wedding with his boyfriend, sharing that their bond began over their mutual admiration for her.

In the viral clip, Aditya told her, "I just had to tell you something. My husband and I are together because of you." A stunned Aishwarya reacted, "What?" before listening to his story.

Aditya shared, "On our first date, my husband and I spoke about you for two hours. Later, he told me, 'I married you because you love Aishwarya.' His name is Amit, and that's our daughter, Yana." Showing Aishwarya a picture of his little girl, he added, "Yana means 'God is gracious' in Hebrew. Meeting you has been a dream—you're an incredible actress, dancer, and woman."

Aishwarya replied warmly, "Thank you for all your love... What you said earlier is beautiful. God bless your daughter—big love to you and your husband." She even gifted him a lipstick, saying, "You do magic with makeup, so here—add this to your treasure chest."

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over her gesture, praising her kindness and humility.

One commented, "This is iconic!!" while another wrote, "Epic, emotional and everything in between."

However, a section of users criticised her accent, calling it fake and overdone. Some also pointed out Aaradhya's expressions during the moment, comparing Aishwarya to Jaya Bachchan, saying that if Jaya had been in her place, she would have pushed the fan away.

Take a look at unseen photos and videos from the event.