Rakhi Sawant's former husband Adil Khan Durrani on Monday, August 21, held a press conference to share his side of the story. He alleged Rakhi of several things that happened between them when they stayed together.

Adil claims Rakhi can't conceive

During an interview with BollywoodBubble, Adil claims that, "6-7 din hua tha, natak chal raha tha, Adil aur mera bacha gir gaya, humara miscarriage hogaya. (It was 6-7 days when she started stating that miscarriage happened) But how can she be pregnant? When she was admitted, I was sitting at the hospital with her when she had to get her uterus removed because of age-related issues. At that very moment, the police came and arrested me. From the time I called her in the night so I went to her place in the morning, she had filed an FIR overnight."

Rakhi Sawant hits back at Adil

"Today I am with my mother, doctor. It is said that God cannot reach everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After marriage with Adil, I wanted to have a kid," Rakhi said in the video.

Her doctor then came on record and said, "Rakhi can become a mother. Her uterus is fine."

Netizens were quick to react to Adil and Rakhi Sawant's allegations against each other.

Netizens roast Rakhi and Adil's situation

A user said, " Adil- Rakhi season 2 is here".

Another mentioned, the "Adil Support button".

The third one said, "Bollywood's Johnny Depp n Amber heard

Rakhi Sawant's former husband Adil Khan Durrani was February 7 this year after Rakhi Sawant levelled serious charges against him.