Hrithik Roshan's War 2 might not have done wonders at the box office, but that hasn't deterred his spirit. The 'Greek God' of Bollywood recently attended an event at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. He was warmly welcomed by the hosts. It was here that the actor couldn't stop but poke fun at his film, leaving the hosts and everyone in attendance laughing.

Hrithik takes a dig at War 2

The host referred to Hrithik as the 'global icon' and asked for a round of applause for the superstar. "It feels amazing to be sharing the stage with such a big global icon. We were just discussing earlier how it's been so many years since we've been seeing you on screen. Oh, what a moment this is, guys. A big round of applause for the superstar himself."

Taking a jibe at himself, Hrithik said that since his film had just tanked at the box office, it felt good to be welcomed with so much of love. "That's very kind of you... You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love. Thank you," he said.

Producer slams YRF

'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji, brought Kiara Advani with Hrithik Roshan together. The film had also marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. Producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film in the Telugu belt, blasted YRF for the film's failure. He said that Jr NTR and he trusted YRF blindly but it backfired for them. He said even though they faced a lot of trolling, it wasn't for something that was made by them.

"Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired. The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn't make the film. I'm happy that the trolling we faced wasn't for a film made by us," he told director Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel.

War 2 had started amid massive buzz but soon the collections dipped owing to negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth.