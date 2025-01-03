'My ex controlled me..': Sangeeta Bijlani reveals Salman Khan didn't allow her to wear short clothes [Watch]

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's personal life has always been the centre of attraction for his fans and well-wishers. On-screen, Salman Khan has romanced almost every actress on the big screen in the last three decades. If his on-screen love stories made people go weak in the knees, his off-screen affairs have grabbed eyeballs too. From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur, Salman has been linked to many in the recent past, but the actor isn't ready to take the plunge.

The world is waiting for Salman Khan to get married. Did you know that Salman Khan did end up, almost reaching the altar once in his lifetime? Salman Khan, on May 27, 1994, was set to marry his former girlfriend and now friend Sangeeta Bijlani.

It is said that the wedding invitations were printed as the two were madly in love and for once, everything was set. Right from the wedding date to invitations, preparations were in full swing.

While the wedding preparations were in full swing, Sangeeta called off the wedding as Salman was cheating on her with Somy Ali. Sangeeta, in a later interview, went on to say that she was upset with Salman's infidelity and said that he wasn't worth marrying.

Sangeeta Bijlani reveals her ex didn't allow her to wear short dresses

Sangeeta Bijali recently appeared on Indian Idol 15 as a guest, and the actor addressed the rumours of her and Salman's wedding cards getting printed before the ceremony was called off.

In a clip that has gone viral, Manasi Ghosh, a contestant, is seen asking Sangeeta to confirm the rumour.

Judge Vishal Dadlani seems shocked by the question and further prods Sangeeta to reveal the story. Sangeeta said, "Jhoot toh nahi tha (It wasn't a lie)."

The response leaves everyone, including judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, shocked, with the clip ending at that. Vishal urged her to share more details, but Sangeeta refrained from elaborating.

Sangeeta also mentioned that Salman didn't allow her to wear short clothes.

When a contestant asked Sangeeta if she would like to change something in her career, she said, "Jo the na (mimics Salman) humare ex, I was very constricted. Matlab kapde yeh nahi pehanna, itne short nahi hone chahiye. Itna long hona chahiye, voh gale main... I could not wear this kind of dress. Initially, I did but then I was not allowed to. So I was shy then, abhi main aisi nahi hoon. Abhi poori gundi hoon. I'm not afraid now, I was reserved then."

("The one who was (mimics Salman) my ex, I was very restricted. Like, I couldn't wear certain clothes; they couldn't be too short, had to be a certain length, or couldn't have a neckline like this. Initially, I could, but then I wasn't allowed to anymore. So I was shy back then. Now, I'm not like that. Now, I'm totally rebellious. I'm not afraid anymore; I was reserved back then.")

Although Sangeeta did not take Salman's name, fans came to the conclusion that she was talking about Salman Khan.

Following their breakup, Sangeeta moved on and married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. The couple, however, finalized their divorce in 2019 after over two decades of marriage.

Sangeeta and Salman remained in touch, with Sangeeta frequently attending Salman's events and parties, showcasing their enduring friendship.