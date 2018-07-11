The first look of My Dear Maarthandam was released on the internet on Tuesday. Comedian Prudhvi's look featured in the poster has got a good response and created curiosity about the movie.

My Dear Maarthandam is a courtroom drama and crime comedy movie, which marks the debut of Harish KV as a writer and director. Popular comedy actor Prudhvi Raj is playing the lead role in the movie and he appears as a defence lawyer. His first look has generated a lot of hype and expectations from the movie.

Sayed Nizamuddin has bankrolled My Dear Maarthandam under the banner Mazin Movie Makers. The shooting was recently completed and the film unit is now busy with its post-production works. The producer is all thrilled with the way the film is shaping up and can't wait to announce its release date.

"We are happy to be working with Prudhvi garu, who has made a mark with his unique style of comedy. He becomes a lawyer by reading a book titled 'How to become a lawyer in 30 days?'. His comedy is the film's major highlight. We are going to release a teaser very soon," Sayed Nizamuddin said in a statement.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Krishna Bagawan, Rakendu Mouli, Kalpika Ganesh, Kalyan Vittapu, Thaagubothu Ramesh, Sudarshan, Gokul, Jabardasth Prasad, Harish Koyalagundla and Mahesh Vitta are playing the supporting roles in My Dear Maarthandam. Pavan is composing music for the movie, which has Ryamdy's cinematography, BH Garry's editing and Praveen's art direction.