Over the years, with the advent of social media apps and the rise of technology and AI tools, life has become easier for many. But like a coin has two sides, social media is also a hazard for others, with increasing cases of online scams, fraud, and misuse.

Online gaming today is not just about monetary benefits but has also become explicit, with no privacy intact. Even simple games like Ludo now have chat options where two gamers can message each other. The messenger feature in gaming is often said to be more harmful than any dating app. Each day, thousands of cybercrime-related issues are reported.

Celebs, police, and social media users have always spoken about cybercrime and alerted people, including kids and Gen Z.

As October 2025 is observed as Cyber Awareness Month, on Friday, October 3, the Director General of Police (DG) office launched an initiative in Mumbai to spread awareness about the growing threats of cybercrime. The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior police officials, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing real-life incident involving his teenage daughter, Nitara. He revealed that a few months ago, while she was playing an online video game, an unknown person tried to be good and decent with her and later started sending explicit messages.

He said, "The game allowed her to play with strangers. The person on the other side started with polite messages like 'thank you', 'well played', and 'fantastic'. It seemed like a nice person. She then received a message asking, 'Are you male or female?' She replied that she was female. Then the person sent a shocking message asking her to send nude pictures."

He added, "My daughter immediately shut down the game and informed my wife. Thankfully, she didn't hesitate to share what happened, which was the best part."

Akshay didn't stop at sharing the incident. He took the opportunity to appeal to the authorities, urging action to protect children.

"I would request the Chief Minister that in Maharashtra, schools should have a weekly 'cyber period' for students in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth standards. During this period, children should be taught about the dangers of cybercrime," he suggested.

Akshya Kumar emphasised the seriousness of the issue, comparing cybercrime to traditional street crime. "This crime is growing faster than street crime. It is very important to stop it," Akshay concluded.

Work Front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3. He will next be seen in Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Kannappa.