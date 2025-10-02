It was a night filled with glitz and glamour at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The who's who of B-town amped up the glam quotient in risqué outfits, turning heads throughout the evening.

The guest list included big names such as Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manushi Chhillar, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a dreamy ivory gown featuring a plunging boat neckline. The look featured a fitted corset bodice and mini-length skirt, layered with a sheer, lace-like flared overlay and a sweeping, floor-length finish. She accessorised with a stunning diamond necklace adorned with a massive ruby.

Priyanka also posed with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at the event.

Nita wore a silk pacharangi saree with a Banarasi embroidered border, while Isha opted for a fitted black corset gown. Both mother and daughter wore exquisite Bvlgari jewels.

For the unversed, Isha's yellow diamond ring was originally bought by Nita Ambani 25 years ago in New York.

In videos that went viral, Priyanka was also seen warmly hugging and interacting with Triptii Dimri, who stunned in a black gown. While Priyanka was praised for her grace and for engaging with everyone, some netizens pointed out that Priyanka's makeup appeared uneven. Many speculated it was either the lighting or the base makeup that made her face look shiny and two-toned, with her arms and legs appearing darker.

Another clip caught attention where Priyanka, who was initially standing beside Nita and Isha, subtly changed positions. She then swapped places with Isha and positioned herself between them, moving Isha to her left and Nita to her right. In the process, Isha accidentally stepped on Priyanka's gown. Many claimed that Nita Ambani seemed irritated as Priyanka kept switching sides.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "How could PC move Isha ji from her mother's side and step in between what discourtesy to mother and daughter for camera bytes.."

Another wrote, "Nita Ambani ji seems irritated by this kerfuffle caused by wanna be PC."

After the event, on Thursday morning, Priyanka Chopra was clicked at the airport as she headed off to New York.