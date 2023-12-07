It's a big day for Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor as the wait is finally over and the Starkid's debut film The Archies is all set to drop on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Suhana and Agastya will be seen promoting their film promoting their film on the Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Host Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming his grandson Agastya Nanda, along with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina will also be present in the episode.

Suhana Khan requests Amitabh Bachchan to ask easy questions on KBC

Suhana also requested Amitabh after reminding him how he has played the father of her dad Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

Suhana said, "I just want to remind you that you have played his father's role in many films. So please ask me easy questions."

In the episode, Big B will narrate some funny anecdotes from Agastya's childhood. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan tells Amitabh Bachchan to ask easy questions as her father has worked with him. This left Big B in splits.

Amitabh tells a story about Agastya Nanda

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan will share how Agastya once didn't want to stay in Mumbai and wanted to go to Delhi. Big B recalled, "Agastya's parents had gone abroad for a trip and left him with us. I took him on a drive in Mumbai but from the moment he sat in the car, he started saying, 'I want to go to Delhi.' Somehow I managed to bring him back home but after some time I saw him carrying all his luggage on his shoulder. I asked him, 'Agastya, what are you doing?' He said, 'I am going to Delhi.'"

About SRK hosting KBC

Apart from Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor besides Amitabh who has hosted the Hindi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He replaced Amitabh as the host for Season 3 in 2007, before the senior actor reclaimed his hosting duties from the next season.

About The Archies

'The Archies' is a Netflix musical drama that promises to bring the classic comic characters to life, exploring themes of friendship, love, and youthful rebellion in the idyllic setting of Riverdale. The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and others. It has been directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have shared screen space in multiple films recently joined hands for the brand campaign of a popular masala brand. The duo has worked together in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alivida Naa Kehna', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Veer Zaara'. They played father-son roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Veer Zaraa'

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year at the movies with the release of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Both films were massive hits and registered box office records. He will next be seen in the film 'Dunki' starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, etc.