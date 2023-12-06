All eyes are on star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's debut film The Archies which is merely hours away from its release.

Bollywood celebs attended the premiere night of Archies dressed at their best and cheered for the young actors who are all set to face the Arclight and reviews by fans.

With Instagram pages swapped with red-carpet looks. Netflix India and social media influencers gave a sneak peek into the Archies premiere night.

Aishwarya Rai calls Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya to pose with her

With candid laughs, applause, smiles and lots of togetherness. The premier night was no less than Bollywood celebs coming under one roof.

Be it exes, current B-town couples, Gen Z stars along with family the night was filled with emotion and ambition.

Let's take a look at the inside pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan held her daughter's hand tight and walked her towards the red carpet. Dispute rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's split, the power couple were seen holding Agastya's hand.

SRK and Kajol met at the party and their expression said it all. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda posed for the shutterbugs.

Proud mamu Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Agastya Nanda to the movies by sharing this heartwarming picture!

Orry who is known for his unique style of clicking pictures with his industry friends, posed with Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived wearing a customised Archies t-shirt

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Savita Chhibber attended the bash.

Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji Sonali Bendre and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan also attended the premiere.

About The Archies

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the film also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and others. It has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and will be streaming on Netflix India from December 7, 2023.