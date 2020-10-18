Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey recently revealed a shocking detail about how his father passed away. The 50-year-old star has written his memoirs, titled Greenlights, which is to be released on Tuesday 20 October 2020. Within the pages that detail his personal life, he opened up about his family's history.

In an excerpt featured in his People cover story, Matthew mentioned that his dad James Donald died in 1992 while having sex with his mother, Kay. Yes, you read that, right!

Talking about it, Matthew said, "I got a call from my Mom. 'Your dad died.' My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him except for mom. He'd always told me and my brothers, 'Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be makin' love to your mother'. And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed."

Even though death happened 28 years ago, but as soon as this news came out, it went viral and how. Many of the actor's fans started talking and discussing the same on social media.

Matthew McConaughey faced massive backlash after sharing details of the death of his father.

Netizens brand the Oscar-winning star as 'classless' for sharing private details.

Check out some of the tweets below:

One critic hit out on Twitter, writing: "Is that not something incredibly private? I had no reason to know this. Is that what a grieving son does? Puts his mother's intimacy in the news? What a classless loser."

Relationship between Matthew McConaughey's parents

Matthew's father James and his mother Kay, had an on-again, off-again relationship in marriage. The couple got separated from each other three times and remarried again. And the actor Matthew was conceived shortly after their third wedding.

Talking about his parent's on and off the relationship, he told People saying, "They were, at times, violent." Mathew further added, "As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm."

What do you think about the whole anecdote that Matthew McConaughey shared?