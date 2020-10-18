Zachery Ty Bryan the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com 'Home Improvement' was arrested in Oregon for allegedly choking a woman he had been in a relationship with, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Investigation reports suggest

According to the reports in E-News, Neighbors in a Eugene, Oregon apartment complex called police at 10:24 pm on Friday to report a physical dispute. When officers arrived, they found Bryan, 39, sitting outside of an apartment.

According to a police report, Bryan's girlfriend said the two of them were arguing when he wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed, TMZ reported. The 27-year-old victim, who police said had a relationship with Bryan, was waiting for police at a neighbour's apartment. She has also declined medical treatment.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," police wrote in the arrest report.

Charges against the actor

According to OregonLive.com, Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. He grinned for his mugshot, which was released by the sheriff's office. The actor faces a felony charge of strangulation and two additional misdemeanour charges, assault in the 4th degree and interfering with making a report. He has not yet entered a plea.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Hours before the arrest Bryan posted a photo of himself with four women

The alleged victim in the case is believed to be a new girlfriend, and not Bryan's estranged wife, who lives in California. Hours before his arrest in Oregon, Bryan posted a photo of himself with four women in what appears to be a club.

In front of the smiling group sits a bottle of vodka and a bucket full of Red Bulls on ice. The caption to the photo reads: 'Good night,' adding the emoji of a face savouring delicious food.

Just two weeks before his arrest, Bryan separated from his wife



On October 1, just two weeks before his arrest, Bryan took to Instagram to announce that he and Matros intended to separate after 14 years of marriage.

'Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,' he wrote in a caption to a photo of the couple together.

'As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,' Bryan continued.

'We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.'

The couple had lived together in Laguna Beach, California, where Matros is a successful real estate agent specializing in high-end residential properties.

On the work front

Bryan rose to fame as Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on "Home Improvement." The comedy ran from 1991 to 1999.

While it's his best-known role, Bryan also made appearances on hit shows including "Veronica Mars" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He most recently starred as Thor in the TV movie "Thor: Hammer of the Gods" in 2009, according to his IMDB page.

Ever since then, it appears Bryan has been keeping busy as a producer. He's listed as the executive producer for a science fiction thriller called "Warning" and "Finding 52," a feature-length documentary currently in post-production.