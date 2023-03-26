After Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned another love letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. In the letter, the conman called her the "biggest gift of his life" and also said that he can feel her love "all around him". This comes almost a month after Sukesh had urged the Kick actress to not worry as he was there to take care of everything.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter

"My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma," PTI mentioned.

The letter further reads

The conman further added, "You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you."

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is lodged in Mandoli jail as a prime accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case.