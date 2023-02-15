Every cinephile has grown up watching Yash Chopra's films, his enigma, sheer charm and the way he showcased romance on-screen. Some of his pioneering films include Darr, DDLJ, Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan to name a few.

And now, we can relive the magic of Yash Chopra's legacy once again. Netizens have watched the films of Yash Chopra, but not many know what goes on behind those captivating scenes. Netflix's much-awaited docu-series The Romantics is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released yesterday to huge acclaim. In the docu-series, Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together to speak about Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema.

Karan johar asks Aditya Chopra if he can share their personal pictures clicked over the decades

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note after binge-watching the docu-series, The Romantics. He reviewed the series as well as sought permission from Aditya Chopra if he can now share their personal pictures that he clicked over the decades.

Karan Johar wrote, "Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf.... I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had...is so lost today for most of us.... Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance ... a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty... a maestro of musicals... he was also a pillar of belief and conviction... is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary... box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish...."

He went on and wrote, "The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt.... Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking.I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story... it's origin and it's journey.... Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware ... of my strengths and my failings.... Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes...just brilliant!"

Heaping praise for his best friend Aditya Chopra he wrote, "And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi congratulations to my dearest friend @udayc for being such a force behind this❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series are a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

SRK reveals how he perfected his stammer in Darr!

SRK says, "I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it's like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

He adds, "I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji."