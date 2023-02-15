Showing sex on-screen and talking about sex are two different things: Rakul Preet Singh on success of Chhatriwali Close
In a shocking turn of events, veteran film and theatre actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday (February 14), in Mumbai reportedly due to lung failure at a hospital. The actor was in his early 70s.

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Cause of death

"Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home. He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed", filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who acted with him in Lagaan, confirmed the news to AajTak.. He revealed that he was in touch with him through the Indian People's Theatre Association's WhatsApp group.

"We were connected through an IPTA WhatsApp group. I came to know of his death on the same. He stayed in Mumbai with his family. He was not well for some time. I had a long association with him. We started our careers at the same time. We did many films together. We were also part of shows through IPTA. I last met him at the IPTA festival. He was lively. I considered him to be a storehouse of knowledge."

Work front

The prolific actor is known for his work in films such as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Chak De India, Lagaan , Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq. . He was also seen in both parts of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak - the 1991 film and the 2020 sequel Sadak 2 to name a few.

The legendary actor started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute

Fans and celebrities took to social media and penned heartfelt tributes. Take a look.

Actor Suniel V Shetty: "A painful loss to the world of cinema, #JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace!"

Actor Danish Husain also mourned Javed's death and tweeted, "Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth."

Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with the veteran and wrote, "So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi's demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends."

May his soul rest in peace.

