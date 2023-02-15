In a shocking turn of events, veteran film and theatre actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday (February 14), in Mumbai reportedly due to lung failure at a hospital. The actor was in his early 70s.

Cause of death

"Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home. He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed", filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who acted with him in Lagaan, confirmed the news to AajTak.. He revealed that he was in touch with him through the Indian People's Theatre Association's WhatsApp group.

"We were connected through an IPTA WhatsApp group. I came to know of his death on the same. He stayed in Mumbai with his family. He was not well for some time. I had a long association with him. We started our careers at the same time. We did many films together. We were also part of shows through IPTA. I last met him at the IPTA festival. He was lively. I considered him to be a storehouse of knowledge."

Work front

The prolific actor is known for his work in films such as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Chak De India, Lagaan , Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq. . He was also seen in both parts of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak - the 1991 film and the 2020 sequel Sadak 2 to name a few.

The legendary actor started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute

Fans and celebrities took to social media and penned heartfelt tributes. Take a look.

Actor Suniel V Shetty: "A painful loss to the world of cinema, #JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace!"

Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai! ??



You will always be remembered, who made a place in the hearts of people with his excellent artwork. Thank you for entertaining us! ???#RIPJavedKhanAmrohi pic.twitter.com/skN11czqSU — Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) February 14, 2023

Actor Danish Husain also mourned Javed's death and tweeted, "Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth."

. @DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/R5bqz3dg30 — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) February 14, 2023

A painful loss to the world of cinema, #JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace! ? — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 14, 2023

Javed Khan Amrohi !! RIP ? pic.twitter.com/Rovpo56QvP — DeepPoint (@imDeepPoint) February 14, 2023

Will miss our Anand Akela ???



Javed Khan Amrohi #andazapnaapna pic.twitter.com/lgd0A7a5eH — Vishal (@shutupvishal) February 14, 2023

Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with the veteran and wrote, "So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi's demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends."

So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends pic.twitter.com/tRIWXK3Co8 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2023

May his sboloul rest in peace.