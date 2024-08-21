The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his remarks that the citizens' protests and rail roko agitation in Maharashtra's Badlapur town in the wake of alleged sexual abuse of two nursery girls, were "politically motivated".

Leading the charge, the Congress' Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar said that there are CCTVs in entire Badlapur town, and CM Shinde should examine the footage before making such accusations.

"There is huge anger among the people over the violation of the minor girls... How can the CM label their demonstrations as politically motivated? Instead of taking action against all those involved, the CM Shinde is pointing fingers at the Opposition," slammed Wadettiwar.

Terming the incidents as shameful for Maharashtra, he said CM Shinde should tender his resignation as there has been a total collapse of law and order in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare launched a sit-in protest outside the Badlapur police station demanding immediate arrest of a ruling ally Shiv Sena leader Waman Mhatre for his abusive comments against a woman journalist.

Andhare said that when the woman reporter was raising questions pertaining to the protests on Tuesday, Waman Mhatre allegedly made some objectionable remarks to her.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat admitted that Mhatre's comments were not proper and he should tender an apology for it.

Similarly, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Badlapur unit organised a strong demonstration demanding the resignation of ruling partner Nationalist Congress Party's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Andhare has also demanded a White Paper on the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra against the backdrop of a series of heinous crimes against women, implementing the GR of the former MVA government mandating two Home Guards to be posted in each school, etc.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Shinde alleged that Tuesday's protests were "politically motivated" as the participation of locals was limited while many people were brought from outside in vehicles, and the agitation was intended to defame the Mahayuti government.

The CM also took umbrage at the manner in which some protestors were seen carrying placards questioning the recently-launched 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, and contended that the Opposition was rattled by the scheme.

(With inputs from IANS)