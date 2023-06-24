Russia Mutiny Live Updates:

24 Jun 2023, 1:45 PM (IST): Moscow deploys security outside Govt offices

Moscow has mobilised military vehicles and stepped up security outside government facilities and key installations as the Wagner Group coup against Russian Government continues. Wagner has claimed that they have captured the southern military headquarters.

1:30 PM (IST):

Prigozhin says his units hit by helicopter

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his units marching towards Moscow were hit by a helicopter on a highway and threatened to "destroy everything" on their way to the capital, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

"One of the assault squads came under fire from the helicopters. The Wagner units are intact, the helicopter is destroyed and is burning in the forest," Prigozhin said, adding "we will take it as a threat and destroy everything around us," he said and added that his units are "ready to die."

Update: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his army have reportedly travelled through several checkpoints on their way toward Moscow, Russia with no resistance.



Prigozhin has called on the Russian National Guard to join his side to fight against the Russian Army.



The Wagner… pic.twitter.com/wF44yJEKL2 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 24, 2023

"Because we are dying for the Russian people, that must be liberated from those people who are striking at the civilian population, which they just hit in Rostov from helicopters," he said.

1:30 PM (IST):

Moscow declares state of emergency

Russian capital Moscow has been put under a counter-terrorism state of emergency in the backdrop of the armed uprising by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. "In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and Moscow region, a regime of counterterrorism operations has been established," said Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee.

13:15 PM (IST)

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the Wagner Group's rebellion, says the nation was facing its "toughest battle for its future." In an address to the country, Putin described Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions as an "armed mutiny" and told the rebels they will face "inevitable punishment."

Putin said the situation in Rostov-on-Don was "difficult" following Wagner claims it had seized control of the airport and army headquarters in the city near the Ukrainian border.

12:30 PM (IST)

Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of orchestrating an attack on his men and killing 2,000, declaring an uprising that he said took over control of the Russian city of RostoV. His forces continue to 'march' toward the capital Moscow to oust the army's leadership.

12:16 PM (IST)



Moscow reacts and all public events in the capital have been cancelled, and authorities declared an "anti-terrorist operation regime" in Moscow and the Moscow region.

"With the aim of preventing possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, an anti-terror operation regime has been introduced," the country's national anti-terrorist committee said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

11:56 AM (IST)

Prigozhin issued his first public address from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of 1.1 million, which Wagner PMC claims to be fully in control.

Prigozhin said that Wagner controls "the military facilities of Rostov, including the airport," but is not hindering operations towards war in Ukraine. "We do it in such a way that the attack planes do not hit us, but the Ukrainians."

11:45 AM (IST)

Russian defence ministry appealed the rebelling Wagner troops to return to their permanent bases and warned Wagner fighters against an 'armed coup' saying they have been deceived by Prigozhin's 'criminal adventure'.

Wagner column in the Voronezh region, ➡️ direction "Moscow" pic.twitter.com/oMreLpZGlf — MAKS 23 ??? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 24, 2023

11:30 PM (IST)

Putin to address nation shortly, says Russian state media.

11:23 AM (IST)

A Wagner Group military convoy left the city of Rostov and is reportedly heading towards the city of Voronezh.

This is huge: The Wagner Group is now storming the headquarters of the Russian Defense Ministry in Rostov, Russia, which means they are well on their way to Moscow. Not a great day to be Vladimir Putin or a Putin supporter today. A coup in real-time. pic.twitter.com/2rwfpXrgux — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 24, 2023

Pro-Ukrainian social media accounts shared footage of Wagner columns on the road, claiming that they are headed towards Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)