Post the Covid pandemic outbreak, OTT platforms gained massive popularity in India. Even as Covid waned, OTT platforms still continue ruling the entertainment sector of the nation, and online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLiv continue to provide top-rated content to their users.

As expected, OTT giants have lined up several movies for the third week of May.

International Business Times, India edition presents before you the list of upcoming OTT releases for this week.

Ayalvaashi

Mollywood film Ayalvaashi was released on April 21, 2023. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film emerged as a box-office bomb. And now, according to the latest updates, the film will be streaming on Netflix from May 19.

Helmed by Irshad Parari, the film features Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Nikhila Vimal, Lijomol Jose and Naslen in lead roles.

Ayalvaashi revolves around the life of two friends, Thajudheen (Soubin Shahir) and Benny (Binu Pappu). At one point in time, petty misunderstandings among them transform their friendship to be hostile.

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Touted to be a feel-good entertainer, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is a Malayalam movie which had its theatrical release on April 21, 2023. The film was a box-office disaster, even though it received positive responses from audiences.

The film portrays the life of a young man who works hard to combat the challenges he faces in his daily life. Helmed by Muhashin, the film features Basil Joseph, Indrans, and Jaffar Idukki in lead roles.

The film will be streaming on SonyLiv on May 19.

McGregor Forever

McGregor Forever is a sports documentary web series which will be premiering on Netflix on May 17, 2023.

Helmed by Gotham Chopra, the docu-series narrates the dynamic career of Conor McGregor and why he is still a driving force in UFC.

Working: What We Do All Day

An American web series hosted by the then President Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day will be premiering globally on Netflix on May 17.

Helmed by Caroline Suh, the documentary explores the role of work among modern Americans.

Muted

Touted to be a high-octane crime thriller series, Muted will be premiering on Netflix on May 19.

The series revolves around the life of Sergio, who is released from prison 6 years after murdering his parents.

Helmed by Aitor Gabilondo, the series features Manu Rios, and Aron Piper in the lead roles. Season 1 of the web series will be streaming in 8 episodes.