Amid rising positive cases and deaths, the healthcare sector in the United States is facing more challenges as the South African mutated variant of coronavirus has been detected in the country. According to reports, the mutated super-variant of COVID-19, first detected in South Africa, has been found in two cases reported in South Carolina.

Not just two, more might be infected with South African variant

Even though the country has reported only two confirmed cases of coronavirus infection from the South African variant, authorities believe that there could be more infections that have been not identified yet. Health experts also worry that the South African variant could be more transmissible, and vaccines may not be effective against it.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed that the two detected cases are adults from different regions of the state, and do not appear to be connected. It should also be noted that neither of the two coronavirus patients has any recent travel history.

"That's frightening. It's probably more widespread," said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases physician at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Coronavirus showing no signs of slowing down

During the summer peak of coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, a top immunologist in the United States had called coronavirus pandemic a perfect storm with no end in near sight. And now, the recent figures indicate that Fauci's words have come true, and the country is witnessing a drastic rise in coronavirus deaths post the US presidential elections.

Amid plans to ease coronavirus restrictions, the United States witnessed more than 4,000 deaths on January 26, 27, and 28. Latest statistics reveal that more than 4,300 people died on Tuesday, which marked the third-highest daily death toll since the first case was reported in the US on January 20 last year. As the new super-variant of COVID-19 is detected now, health experts are preparing to witness a further surge in positive cases.