It was during the summer peak of the coronavirus outbreak that Anthony Fauci called coronavirus a perfect storm with no end in near sight. And now, the recent statistics coming out from the country indicate that Fauci's words have turned true. Amid plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the United States witnessed more than 4,000 deaths on January 26 and 27.

Coronavirus chokes United States

According to the latest statistics, nearly 4,300 people died of coronavirus on Tuesday, and it marked the third-highest daily death toll since the first case was reported in the United States on January 20, 2020. The United States is one of the hardest-hit countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as of now, the nation has reported more than 25 million positive cases and 4,39,520 deaths.

Concerns regarding the new mutant variant of coronavirus are also bothering health experts in the United States. The new variant was discovered in the United Kingdom last month, and health experts revealed that this mutant variant has 70 times more contraction capability than the original strain discovered in Wuhan, China. Health experts believe that chaos will be unfolded in the United States if this new variant becomes the dominant one in the country.

In the meantime, states like New Jersey are planning to ease COVID-19 restrictions. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told CNN that Americans have started seeing light at the end of the horizon.

"We're starting to see the light at the end of the horizon. I think this is now going in the right direction. It's slow, admittedly," said Murphy.

Coronavirus becoming genetically diverse

A few days back, Fauci had suggested that things are still serious in the United States, as coronavirus is showing signs of becoming genetically diverse. Dr Michael Mina, a top expert at Harvard University also shared similar views and made it clear that the only way to prevent the rise in coronavirus mutant variants is by slowing down the transmission.