Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is having a roller coaster of a ride at the box office. While some days are seeing phenomenal collection, many are barely making it. Amid all this, Bhumika Chawla has expressed her disappointment over not being invited unlike the rest of the cast to the Kapil Sharma Show for promotions.

The Tere Naam actress revealed that she had no idea of when the episode was shot either. But added that it could have been a strategy as only younger couples were called to the show.

Bhumika felt bad

"I had no idea when it was shot. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn't there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn't called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said 'thik hai (it's okay)'," she told Siddharth Kannan.

Bhumika went on to add that she did feel bad but doesn't look back the next second. She also added that if presence at the Kapil Sharma Show would have ensured her another film, she would have called Kapil and asked him to invite her.

"God has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don't look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film," she said.