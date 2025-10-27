Mustafabad to be renamed Kabirdham: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Mustafabad will now be known as Kabirdham.

CM Yogi on Monday arrived at the Kabirdham Ashram in Lakhimpur Kheri's Mustafabad to attend the three-day Prakatotsav programme of Sant Asang Dev Maharaj.

Addressing a large gathering, he said that after 2014, funds were being allocated for the development of all religious sites, whereas earlier, such funds were limited to graveyards.

"Whether it's Kashi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Naimisharanya, Shuktirth, Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, or Govardhan, funds have been provided there for development work. But earlier, this money used to go elsewhere, for building boundaries around 'kabristans'. When I came here, I inquired about this village. I was told its name is Mustafabad. I asked how many Muslims live here, and they said not even one. Yet, the name remained Mustafabad. I said this name should be changed to Kabirdham," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the transformation India has undergone in the past decade, CM Yogi said, "In the last 11 years, you must have seen how things have changed. Before 2014, there were questions about India's future, even though it was the world's second-most populous country. Rampant corruption and deliberate attempts to deny people access to governance and public services were widespread. Faith was constantly under attack, and corruption and dishonesty were setting new records every day."

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, CM Yogi said that after 2014, the country has transformed and soon only the US and China will be ahead of India.

"In 2014, a son of Bharat Mata got the leadership, and PM Narendra Modi started heading the nation. Since then, the country has transformed. Today, no one questions India's identity anymore. There is no longer a crisis of recognition. India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, and in the coming months, it is set to become the third-largest. After that, only two economies will be ahead of India — the US and China — while the rest are falling behind," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)