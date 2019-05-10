Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is not helping us in the Indian summer by adding to the soaring temperatures! The actress has shot for exclusive pictures for Elle India's May 2019 cover, photographed by Tarun Vishwa. After sharing her lovely pictures from the beach in the Maldives on Instagram, Katrina Kaif has posted a behind-the-scenes video from the Elle shoot, adding fuel to the fire!

"I think it's about wanting to learn, create, do something interesting. My mind is so attuned to work, so I think that's what you attract. I have strong ideas about certain concepts, film ideas, or franchises that I want to create. I feel this is the time to try new things," says Katrina Kaif, as she speaks to Rajeev Masand for the magazine's cover story. The interview is titled Katrina Kaif Unplugged, where the Bharat actress speaks about her personal and professional life in a new vein.

The pictures by Tarun Vishwa and styling by Rahul Vijay give a perfect summer vibe, with Katrina Kaif seen in colourful bikinis and beachwear. What adds to the beauty is the BTS video shot in black-and-white by Nirvair Singh Rai, and brilliantly edited by Nirvair along with Kanak AK Sharma.

In her sexy romp on the beach for Elle magazine in the Maldives, Katrina Kaif appears just as she is - cool, carefree, free-spirited and at ease with herself. Take a look at the video and more pictures of Katrina Kaif here!