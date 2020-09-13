With an increase in attacks against minority groups in the country, another case of mob lynching has surfaced. A 42-year-old farmer identified as Shabir Chaudhary was lynched by an alleged gang near his home in Phalian Mandal village in Satwari Police limits on the outskirts of Jammu city on

According to reports by Clarion India, the victim's family said that the killing was a xenophobic, premeditated murder by a 'gang' which belong to a "non-Muslim Community", and accused a person named Mahesh of masterminding the assault.

Attacker a history-sheeter, harassed women from Gujjar Muslim community

The family said that the accused person Mahesh is a history-sheeter and had recently been to jail on charges of teasing and harassing women from Gujjar Muslim community, a minority in Jammu in his locality.

In the past, the community had on several occasions raised complaints about Mahesh's misbehaviour.

(Information awaited)