When the entire country was celebrating Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's euphoric win in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, a family in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda decided to name their newborn after the Prime Minister.

As the probable names for the boy were being discussed amongst the family members on May 23, the woman, identified as Mainaz Begum, came up with the idea of naming her newborn after PM Modi. According to Begum's father-in-law, people tried to persuade her to change her mind, but she was determined. Even her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, tried to convince her to drop the idea but gave in to his wife's wish in the end.

"I want my son to do good work like Modi Ji and become as successful as him. Modi is doing great work and we hope that in his second term we will get benefitted by the central government's scheme," said Mainaz Begum, as quoted by news agency ANI. These were the words of the woman who was pretty impressed with the work of the prime minister.

Eventually, the family filed an affidavit addressed to the district magistrate and gave it for submission with the Assistant Development Officer (panchayat) Ghanshyam Pandey. When contacted by the news agency, Pandey reportedly confirmed the receipt of the affidavit.

The application has further been sent to the village panchayat secretary, who takes care of the registration regarding births and deaths, informed another officer. The officer said that action will be taken as per the law.

In the affidavit, Mainaz Begum had praised PM Modi and his government's welfare schemes, which includes providing free cooking gas connection to the poor and financial aid to construct toilets. "He is doing very good work for the country," the woman said in the affidavit. She also lauded PM Modi for his initiative to end triple talaq. Furthermore, the woman's father-in-law has said that "naming the newborn was the family's private affair and no one should interfere in this."

The newborn's grandfather Mohammad Idrish said that the boy has been named Narendra Modi because, on the day he was born, Modi was winning with bumper votes. After the kid was born, the woman reportedly called up her husband who confirmed whether PM Modi was leading. Then their son was named Narendra Modi.

