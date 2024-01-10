Muslim Couple Attempts Self-Immolation Outside K'taka Assembly, Alleges Fraud By Bank

The Karnataka Police thwarted an attempt by a Muslim couple to immolate themselves in front of the Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday after alleging fraud by a bank.

The couple were identified as 48-year-old Shahista Banu and her husband Mohammad Munayeed Ulla, residents of JJ Nagar.

They claimed that had been cheated by the Bengaluru Cooperative Bank and their efforts to reach out to the Minister for Housing, Muzarai and Wakf Zameer Ahmad Khan went in vain.

The couple had come to the spot with their children and other family members. After making the statement to the media, the couple suddenly took out the bottles containing kerosene and poured it over their heads.

Before they could take further action, the police personnel present at the spot thwarted their actions and took them into custody.

Shahista alleged that her family was cheated by the bank. The bank had auctioned their building worth Rs 3 crore to just Rs 1.41 crore. "We need justice. The bank management is not responding. For two years we have been meeting Zameer Ahmad Khan, we haven't got justice," she stated.

She further stated that they had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh from the bank to grow ginger and paid nearly Rs 90 lakh to the bank.

Following the high drama, the police lodged a case against the couple under IPC Sections 309 for attempt to suicide and 290 for creating public nuisance. The police took an undertaking from the couple and released them from detention.

