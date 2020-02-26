The trend of how we interact with music has been changing dramatically. And taking the trend a step forward is this weird gadget called Music Fingers. This little gadget literally brings music to fingertips and allows you to create trippy beats on any surface.

From an initial glance, the gadget looks like a clip. Indeed it's a clip that goes on your finger and if you've ever taken your pulse reading, it looks similar to that medical device. The device can then be connected to the Music Fingers app on a smartphone via Bluetooth. It's in the app where you assign musical loops and beats to the device's two buttons. Once this intuitive process is complete, you're ready to tap away.

Music Fingers isn't the only gadget that is aimed at creating beats, there have been several such devices in the past that have had their attempts at the concept. One of those musical devices is the Oddball, which is actually a bouncy ball that also serves as a drum machine.

There have been a few companies that have taken their chances at creating MIDI rings for purposes of creating vibrato using hand gestures. Then several glove-like devices in the past allowed users to turn their entire hand into musical instruments. Worth mentioning is also the all-in-one handheld musical device called Orba that acts as a synth, looper, and controller.

Many such gesture-based and handheld musical devices have come and gone, but there hasn't been a single one of them that has stayed on the market for a long time.

The companies making these musical gadgets are mostly focused on either of the two primary objectives - helping common people get a taste of producing music or helping professional musicians to become more creative.

When talking about Music Fingers, it is focused on the first objective. Although it is an interesting concept, one is bound to get bored pretty quickly since there isn't anything much one can do besides tapping fingers to beats.

Music Fingers can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter for $70. In our opinion, it's a bit pricey considering the limited functionality the device itself offers.